With so many Cenobites these days, it’s hard to stand out, especially when you’re the Pinhead honcho. Luckily, our new master of ceremonies looks terrifying for the upcoming re-imagining of Hellraiser. Earlier today, Jamie Clayton, the woman who would be Pinhead, shared a horrifying vision of the future: the first look at her in costume. The pins are one thing, but those black eyes are next level.

We’re not the only ones who are into Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, the original, Doug Bradley, also tweeted his excitement for the casting at Clayton. “Contrary to any rumors, I am fully supportive of your casting and looking forward to your performance! Peace and Pain, Doug.”

Speaking to EW, the film’s director, David Bruckner, said that Clayton’s Pinhead won’t be a “Doug Bradley impression.” “We just didn’t think that’s possible to do,” he said. “There will be suffering, but you’re going to get a sense of what Pinhead’s desires might be in a way that hits a little different.” This Pinhead hits different is all we needed to hear.



Bruckner also primed audiences for the first of several new Cenobites named “The Masque,” which he called one of his favorites. We imagine the suffering will be legendary, but Bruckner would love to return to hell for a sequel if the viewership is also legendary. “Hellraiser is a unique challenge, I think, for a group of filmmakers because, you know, it could be a guy in a mask, but it’s not, it’s inter-dimensional demons that shoot chains at you from an endless labyrinth. It’s complicated not just conceptually but also logistically. I feel like I speak for our whole team, the SFX, the VFX, the production design, we learned a lot on this. It is tempting to think we’d have an amazing grip on it going forward, should there be an energy and an appetite for it.”

Hulu will solve the Lament Configuration to unleash Hellraiser on October 7.