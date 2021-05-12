Jasmine Cephas-Jones leads the show in Blindspotting trailer

A still from Blindspotting Screenshot : STARZ

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal are set to launch the continuation of their acclaimed 2018 film, Blindspotting, with their new Starz series of the same name. The new dramedy is set six months after the events of the movie and will center on Jasmine Cephas-Jones’ Ashley.

Advertisement

In Blindspotting, Ashley is forced to take her son Sean (Atticus Woodward) and move into boyfriend Miles’ (Casal) house to live with his family-oriented mother Rainey (Helen Hunt) and wild half-sister Trish (Jaylen Barron) after he is arrested and sent to prison. As the first trailer suggests, Ashley has a tough time adjusting to her new circumstances as she tries to figure out what to do with her life as a 32-year-old single mother whose partner is incarcerated. She might just find help in close friend Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman), who moves to town after living in Bali for several years.

The series has been in development since 2019, with Casal and Diggs planning on their film’s expansion since its positive reception at the Sundance Film Festival. Both of them starred in it as best friends Miles and Collin, respectively. Through its wry humor, Blindspotting looked at themes of inequality and the underlying effects of social injustice. The new Starz show appears to examine the same but through a gender-flipped lens.

The cast also includes Benjamin Earl Turner and Justin Chu Cary. Casal will reprise his role in a recurring capacity. While Diggs has been credited as producer and writer on the show, it is unclear if he will appear as Collin. Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder reunite with Casal and Diggs as executive producers after the quartet spent almost a decade working to bring the feature film to life.

Blindspotting is set to premiere on Starz on Sunday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET.