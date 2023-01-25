We may earn a commission from links on this page.

After Avengers star Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones, landing him in critical condition from a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day, new details from a Nevada sheriff’s report reveal that the actor was attempting to prevent the vehicle from hitting his adult nephew, reports CNN.

According to the incident report, Renner was using the snowplow to get his nephew’s car out from the snow. Issues bega n to arise when the snowcat vehicle’s parking brake wasn’t engaged, causing it to start sliding sideways off its track.

“The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake,” reads the sheriff’s report obtained by CNN.

“Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward,” continues the report. “When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

Though the main conclusion of how Renner was crushed by the snowcat points towards the lack of a parking brake used, it is noted by CNN that the report also says the brake light in the vehicle “was not functioning.”

While Renner may have sustained some pretty severe injuries, the Hawkeye actor is lucky to be alive after being crushed by a 7-ton snow plow, undergoing multiple surgeries after the incident. Even as he recovers at home, Renner seems to have continued posting online (of course, not on the now- defunct Jeremy Renner app). Updating the public with Instagram photos of his physical therapy, Renner has also somehow had enough free time to push the second season of his Paramount+ series Mayor Of Kingstown.