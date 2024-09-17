Morrissey started something he couldn’t finish (signing trademark documents) The story is old, we know, but it goes on

Johnny Marr has “taken to Twitter,” as people once said, to correct the record on Morrissey’s inflammatory blog post “The Plot Thickens.” After Marr declined a Smiths reunion tour, Morrissey, in an attempt to heap fan resentment on Marr, claimed Marr “successfully applied for 100% trademark rights / intellectual property ownership of The Smiths name.” Lobbing the ball back over to Morrissey, Marr explained that he owned the name because Morrissey failed to sign the documents of joint ownership.

“To prevent third parties from profiting from the band’s name, it was left to me to protect the legacy,” Marr said. “This I have done on behalf of both myself and my former bandmates. As for the offer to tour, I didn’t ignore the offer—I said no.”

Marr goes into greater detail about how he acquired the name The Smiths. In 2018, a “third party” attempted to use the band’s name, prompting Marr to contact Morrissey’s representation to “work together in protecting The Smiths’ name.” Marr never heard back, but Morrissey’s lawyers agreed that it was better if Marr held the name than allow this third party to use it. But it didn’t end there as Marr advanced toward Morrissey’s buy-in.

“As a gesture of goodwill, in January 2024, Marr signed an assignment of joint ownership to Morrissey,” the statement says. “Execution of this document still requires Morrissey to sign.”

The Smiths broke up in 1987 and have been fighting ever since. For his part, Morrissey has spent the better part of 30 years transitioning into a new racist and horrible persona, which clashes with Marr’s desire to avoid being around people like that. Nevertheless, in August, Morrissey said that The Smiths were made “a lucrative offer” to tour that Marr had “ignored.” Then the singer accused Marr of putting the kibosh on a Smiths greatest hits record, which Marr did take credit for. Per the statement, the guitarist “declined a suggestion for another greatest hits compilation from Warner Music Group given the number already in existence.” The feud that never goes out continues to live up to its reputation.