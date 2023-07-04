Justified: City Primeval | Official Trailer | FX

Timothy Olyphant slips on his cowboy hat for more Justified action, which has us thinking that maybe this whole revival trend isn’t so bad. The actor steps into the boots of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the first time since Justified ended in 2015, and in this new series he’s now he’s living in Miami with his teen daughter. He’s drawn back into the criminal world when he gets the chance to capture Clement Mansell (Boyd Holdbrook), a notorious criminal who’s been eluding him for years. The ensemble includes Aunjanue Ellis, Adelaide Clemens, Norbert Leo Butz, Marin Ireland, and Ravi Patel. [Saloni Gajjar]