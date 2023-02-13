5. Sex, Lies, And Videotape (1989)

Soderbergh’s debut feature is a seminal and groundbreaking work on several fronts. Not only did Sex, Lies, And Videotape bring him attention early in his career as a director to watch (he still holds the record as the youngest solo director to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes at 26 in 1989), its critical and financial success became a proof of concept for the independent film industry in the early ’90s. It also helped put the Sundance Film Festival (where it won the Audience Award) on the map as a marketplace for art-house darlings in search of a wider audience. Despite the intentionally provocative title, the characters in the film spend a lot more time talking about sex than actually participating in it. Soderbergh is more interested in sex as a concept, and the ways people use intimacy to establish or avoid connections. James Spader gives a standout performance as a drifter obsessed with videotaping women talking about their most intimate desires. The stripped-down cast also includes Peter Gallagher as a married man whose affair with his wife’s sister (Andie MacDowell and Laura San Giacomo, respectively) is complicated by his old college friend’s voyeuristic kink. Even in his first film, you can see Soderbergh establishing the breezy, naturalistic visual style he would go on to perfect in later years. [Cindy White]