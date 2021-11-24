LuLaRich (Prime Video)

Bingeing a docuseries can be a tricky proposition around the holidays. While there are certainly grandmothers out there whose media diets are heavy on murder, unless you come from an especially goth family, a Night Stalker series probably isn’t the best choice for after-dinner Thanksgiving viewing. LuLaRich doesn’t come on quite so hard: The crimes under discussion in this four-part documentary are mostly financial, concentrating on the shady business practices of LuLaRoe co-founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham. The series clocks in at a manageable four hours—you could watch it in an evening, if you didn’t have much else planned—and is lively enough, with wild enough characters and content, to keep it engrossing throughout. But perhaps most importantly, the series clearly and concretely breaks down how MLMs work, and why joining one is a mistake. A passive aggressive way of telling your cousin to stop messaging you about Herbalife? Perhaps. An effective one? Almost certainly. [Katie Rife]