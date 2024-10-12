Kanye West's former assistant now suing him for sexual assault Lauren Pisciotta has now amended her previous sexual harassment lawsuit against West to include charges of sexual assault

Lauren Pisciotta, a former assistant to Kanye West, has amended a lawsuit she filed against West back in June—adding allegations that West sexually assaulted after she was drugged during a “studio session.” (Said session was, per THR, apparently co-hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, although the suit doesn’t implicate Combs, currently facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, in the incident.)

Pisciotta previously filed a lawsuit against West a few months back, alleging that he repeatedly sexually harassed her while she was in his employ, sending her sexually explicit texts and masturbating while on phone calls with her. West has strongly denied those earlier assertions, but has yet to publicly respond to these new ones, which allege that he gave an order that everyone at the studio session had to drink to stay. Quoting the suit: “After a few small sips of the beverage, poured at the direction of Kanye West a.k.a. Ye by a studio assistant and then served to her by Kanye West, Plaintiff suddenly started to feel disoriented.” Pisciotta said she woke up the next morning with no memory of the incident, feeling a sense of “immense shame and embarrassment,” but says West later told her that she and he “did kind of hook up” while she was under the influence of whatever was in the drink.

Pisciotta, who worked as a model on OnlyFans before she entered West’s employ, says she worked for him from 2021 to 2022. West’s camp, meanwhile, has alleged that she was the one who pursued him, with a legal rep issuing a statement back in June that West would be pursuing his own legal action against her.