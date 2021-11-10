‘ Tis the season for the world to end. Or at least, that’s how this holiday season plays out in the trailer for Camille Griffin’s star-studded comedic horror Silent Night. Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode play parents Nell and Simon, who prepare for their imminent deaths caused by deadly noxious gasses by throwing a final Christmas Day bash with their friends and kids in the English countryside.

Advertisement

In the trailer, the group of friends try to make the best of their final day. Simon and his friend Tony (Rufus Jones) rob a gas station. They drink—a lot. They dress up in their finest outfits. Nell parties it up, dancing as if she has no worries, and gives a toast celebrating her loved ones.

But as they prepare for the impending end of civilization, there’s still plenty of chaos.

A guest named Sophie (Lily-Rose Depp) speaks up at the dinner table, saying the adults “should be honest with the kids” and tell them exactly what’s going to kill them all.

One of the children believes that it’s the Russians who want them all dead, sending poisonous gas to kill them all in the morning. But no, as Nell’s kids explain to the little girl, the Russians aren’t to blame for this chaos.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Nell is then shown explaining to her understandably anxious and terrified son Art (Jojo Rabbit’s Roman Griffin Davis) that the gasses will “kill anything and anyone that is still alive.” But Art, in his rebellion and confusion, decides to run away, bringing more tension to an already fraught night.

This marks Griffin’s first feature film, and the first time that Silent Night writer and director has worked with her son, Griffin Davis.

Advertisement

The movie arrives just in time for the holidays on December 3, both in theaters and streaming exclusively on AMC+.

