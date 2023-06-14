Kesha Talks the Seinfeld Incident

In the past, Seinfeld has also explained his reasoning for this. Apparently, he didn’t know who this woman was trying to hug him. He doesn’t “know every pop singer,” nor does he know “everyone,” so to him, Kesha was a “total stranger” asking for a hug “right in the middle of an interview.”

“When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality,” he told Extra in 2017. “In my reality, I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere. Hug isn’t the first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

Scharpling was right. This was a very clickable moment.