As predicted by this writer last week, more viewers tuned into the Kim Kardashian West-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live than last week’s Owen Wilson premiere. Unsurprisingly, the mega-influencer managed to bump up SNL’s ratings, despite her lack of acting experience and at times questionable ability to read a cue card.



In her opening monologue, Kardashian West joked, “I’m so used to having 360 million followers watching my every move, and how many people watch SNL? Like 10 million? Tonight is just a chill, intimate night for me.”

By her standards, a chill intimate night it was. According to Deadline, SNL drew a 3.8 household rating (live and same day) and a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Overall, this is a boost in household numbers by 8.5 percent and demographic numbers by 23 percent.

Throughout the night, the social media icon poked fun at herself and her family’s lifestyle, even taking digs at her soon-to-be ex-husband Kayne West. Kardashian West never misses a shot to make fun of her sister Kourtney, and she used her airtime to show off her Kourtney impression and make fun of Kourtney’s relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.



In her opening monologue, Kardashian cracked jokes about her family’s previously close relationship with O.J. Simpson and she called Kris Kardashian’s current boyfriend, Cory Gamble, a gold digger.

What oftentimes beats staying up late and watching SNL as it airs (with all those pesky commercials) is catching up on the highlights the next day on YouTube. As of right now, the skits with the most views from the show are: Kardashian West’s monologue, the “Facebook Hearing Cold Open,” “The People’s Kourt,” and the star-studded Bachelorette spoof that featured John Cena, OG Gossip Girl’s star Chace Crawford (he’s also on The Boys), comedian Chris Rock, NBA all-star Blake Griffin, and Bachelor Nation’s own Tyler Cameron.

Other sketches raking in the views into the week include the “Jasmine & Aladdin” skit, and a cut-for-time sketch featuring Kardashian West as part of pop trio auditioning to write and perform promotional bops for Costco.

Next week’s SNL features Rami Malek as host and Young Thug as the musical guest.