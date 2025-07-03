Test audiences rescue Krypto the Superdog from getting punched
Don't call Super PETA.Screenshot: Warner Bros. Entertainment/YouTube
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a movie where absolutely no dogs get punched, under any circumstances. Dog punching isn’t something you may have thought you’d have to steel yourself for when purchasing a ticket to James Gunn’s new Superman movie, but, until recently, you would have been wrong. It turns out test audiences are the real heroes because they apparently hated a scene where Krypto the Superdog gets punched so much that it was completely cut from the film.