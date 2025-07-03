Test audiences rescue Krypto the Superdog from getting punched

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a movie where absolutely no dogs get punched, under any circumstances. Dog punching isn’t something you may have thought you’d have to steel yourself for when purchasing a ticket to James Gunn’s new Superman movie, but, until recently, you would have been wrong. It turns out test audiences are the real heroes because they apparently hated a scene where Krypto the Superdog gets punched so much that it was completely cut from the film.

Dog lovers may want to exercise a bit of caution as there’s apparently a scene where Angela Spica (María Gabriela de Faría) isn’t the nicest to Krypto, but in an interview with Jake’s Takes (via ScreenRant), the actors revealed that it could have been much worse. “They cut Ultraman punching Krypto because, apparently, it did really bad in the test screening,” Sara Sampaio, who plays Eve Teschmacher, revealed. Apparently she and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) were “a little pissed about it,” so they may be on a PETA watch list somewhere.

De Faría’s inclusion on that list is marginal. “It’s not okay. You can’t punch a dog,” she said, before quickly amending: “No, I did not punch the dog. The dog attacked me first.”

Of course, no actual dogs were harmed—in cut scenes or otherwise—in the making of the film. “I had to find a tennis ball and be really, really scared of the tennis ball,” de Faría said of Krypto’s stunt double, joking that she’d never be able to play tennis again without seeing little Superdogs flying everywhere. He may have been knocked down, but it seems like Krypto got the last bark. You can watch Superman‘s punch-free theatrical cut in theaters July 11.