LaKeith Stanfield’s next project is a drama series adaptation of The Changeling for Apple TV+, in which he will star and executive produce. The Changeling is a “fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.”

The Apple TV+ series is based on the 2017 best selling novel of the same name by Victor LaValle. LaValle’s novel centers around an antiquarian book dealer who ends up encountering a fantastical side of New York City while in search of his wife and newborn child.

Stanfield is most known for his roles in Donald Glover’s Atlanta, Sorry To Bother You, and Judas and the Black Messiah, for which received an Oscar nomination this year for his supporting role. He also had featured roles in Knives Out, Someone Great, Uncut Gems, Crown Heights, Get Out, and Straight Outta Compton.

The series will be written and adapted by Venom’s Kelly Marcel, who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas will direct and executive produce the series.

Marcel’s screenwriting portfolio is short but takes some unexpected twists. Her first film was 2013’s Saving Mr. Banks, the one about Walt Disney’s efforts to obtain the rights to Mary Poppins. From there, she went on the write the screenplay for the film adaptation of the erotic Twilight fan fiction-based Fifty Shades Of Grey. Then, she decided to take on writing Venom. Most recently, she wrote the live action Cruella, and also wrote the ever-forthcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Matsoukas has made her name creating music videos for artists such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, Whitney Houston, No Doubt, Lady Gaga, and Solange. Yes, she directed Beyoncé’s legendary “Formation” music video. After directing episodes of Master Of None and Issa Rae’s Insecure, she went on the direct her debut feature Queen & Slim.