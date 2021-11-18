The return of the now Emmy-nominated Netflix series Emily In Paris is right around the corner, and the American transplant is back with more outlandish outfits and over-the-top drama.

After the first season of bumbling around Paris without knowing French while also learning how to be a social media manager, Emily (Lily Collins) feels like she’s gained her footing, just a little bit. It would help if she was not experiencing so many flashbacks to the sexcapade with her friend’s boyfriend (played by Lucas Bravo). With Camille’s (Camille Razat) suspicion growing, Emily has to keep a lid on her secret.

So, she does what any of us would do and tries focus on her work ( if only she understood French society) ! Meanwhile, in her French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her, because why not throw another love interest into the mix. Cannot wait to cringe all the way through her giving it her all at French pronunciations.

Creator and showrunner Darren Star (Sex And The City, Younger, 90210) returns to helm the second season of the series, which became Netflix’s most viewed comedy series of 2020.



The first season picked up two Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program.

Collins, Bravo, and Razat have returned to their roles alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau) Ashley Park (Mindy), Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien), and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert). This season’s recurring roles include: Kate Walsh as Madeline, Jeremy O. Harris as Gregory Elliott Dupree, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie.

From the looks of the trailer there’s going to be romanticization of the French countryside aplenty. Bravo!

The second season of Emily In Paris premieres on Netflix on December 22.