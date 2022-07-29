In a break from today’s regularly scheduled Beyoncé adoration: Maggie Rogers has released her third studio album Surrender. The indie-pop phenom’s newest effort was released jointly through her own record label imprint, Debay Sounds, and Capitol Records.

Surrender includes twelve new tracks, including previously released singles “That’s Where I Am,” “Want Want,” and “Horses.” Rogers’ last full-length studio album was her roaring 2019 debut Heard It In A Past Life—she also shared a collection of old demo’s and archived tracks, Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011-2016, in 2020.

The album’s title is also the title of Rogers’ recently completed Harvard University thesis. Rogers, who received her Masters in Religion and Public Life from the Ivy League institution, presented a capstone entitled “Surrender: Cultural Consciousness, the Spirituality of Public Gatherings, & the Ethics of Power in Pop Culture.”

Advertisement

Ahead of the drop, Rogers performed an album release show at Brooklyn’s Webster Hall to an eager and joyful crowd. In a statement last month, Roger’s opened up about how New York City itself (the artist completed her undergraduate studies at New York University) was an enormous source of inspiration for the project.

“The proximity and pleasure of just staring at strangers. The way a night could unfold. Events that interrupt your day instead of having to consciously and deliberately make each decision,” she shared. “I longed for someone to sweat on me. Spill their beer on my shoes. Be too tall for me to see at the concert. The city’s music and attitude was a big source of inspiration for the record.”

G/O Media may get a commission 23% Off Magic: The Gathering New Capenna Commander Decks Untap, land, pass

Feature one of each of the five Commander decks from the gangster-themed New Capenna set. You get a selection of three-color decks to play around with, an excellent gift for new players or new playgroups. Buy for $139 from Amazon Advertisement

Rogers will be supporting the new album with a European tour. The Feral Joy tour will feature fellow indie-pop artist Samia as an opener, and kick off on October 31 in Leeds, England. Rogers will also perform one stateside date before she heads out, taking the stage at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24.