Marvel tosses out full The Marvels trailer as a sort of odd Comic-Con sacrifice

In some strange and distant corner of the multiverse—i.e., any of those branches wherein actors union SAG-AFTRA wasn’t currently on strike—November superhero release The Marvels would probably front and center at Marvel Studios’ Comic-Con presence, taking pride of place in front of cheering crowds in SDCC’s famed Hall H . But we are living in the strike, and Marvel has blown off Comic-Con entirely, and so instead it’ s Thursday night, and the studio just sort of flopped the full trailer for the movie out on to the internet with relatively little fanfare.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels | Official Trailer

It’s also possible that the PR folks simply thought The Marvels might have already made most of its case for itself, given how much this new “full” trailer resembles the 2-minute teaser the studio released back in April. We’re once again introduced to the basic premise, which seems pleasantly chaotic: Thanks to some kind of space-whosit (possibly linked to the body-swapping Null Bands from the comics, our nerdy hindbrains remind us), Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan become “entangled,” swapping places with each other every time they use their respective powers. Hijinx/Flerken chaos ensues.

The main difference between the teaser and tonight’s trailer is that the new footage shows off much more of the film’s antagonist, Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Benn, who appears to have set off this whole swapping situation as some sort of revenge scheme. We also get a bit more of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, if only to remind us that the character can actually be pretty fun outside the context of the ongoing Secret Invasion show.

But lots of stuff is the same between the two trailers, including the same big joke moments —although we do at least get a more full version of what we’re pretty sure is the only “epic Marvel soundtrack” remix of the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic” you’re likely to hear this week.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10, 2023.