Sometimes even the hottest of girls must navigate decidedly non-thot shit: that is to say, even Megan Thee Stallion has to negotiate her contract. Following the release of her latest album Traumazine, the rapper (real name Megan Pete) is reportedly filing for $1 million in relief from the label, citing a recording contract the rapper and her team call unconscionable.

“Over the past two (2) years, Pete and 1501 shared a long and tortured history of disputes with each other concerning Pete’s recording agreement, including the unconscionability of the agreement in its original form, as well as disputes concerning the release of Pete’s music,” the statement reads, per People.

Per the filing, the label argued that Pete’s recent EP Something For Thee Hotties did not meet her “Minimum Recording Commitment” due to its use of archival material and spoken word interludes.

“1501's new position, taken months after the album’s release, is clearly a ruse in an effort to try to take further advantage of Pete, at great expense and in bad faith,” the complaint continues.

Pete’s attorneys’ feelings on the position are about as clear as feelings come, but 1501 attorney Steven M. Zager tells People that in the company’s humble conglomerate opinion, Pete owes them “one more album, at least.” Although Zager said the label is “evaluating” Pete’s most recent drop Traumazine for album criteria, there is “no way” Something For Thee Hotties meets the definition of album outlined in her 1501 contract.

“For a host of reasons, we feel that our position is justified and based on the contracts. We’ve tried to work with Megan, and we want Megan to be successful,” Zager concluded.

It’s hard to imagine Pete is on board with 1501's described position, especially given the fact that the rapper already spoke out in 2020 about the label allegedly refusing to allow Pete to release music. Pete first signed with 1501 when she was just 20 years old.

“Soon as I said, ‘I want to renegotiate my contract,’ everything went left,” Pete said at the time during a live Instagram broadcast. “It just all went bad. It all went left. So now they’re telling a bitch that she can’t drop no music.” Holding up the world’s access to Pete’s gritty big-boss anthems, then maligning them as not constituting an album when they are released? Not very hot behavior, not very hot behavior at all.