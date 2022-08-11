Megan Thee Stallion started teasing her next album a mere few days ago, and now the rapper has revealed the album, titled Traumazine, will drop tonight at midnight. Surprise!!!

The album will feature the already released singles “Sweetest Pie (feat. Dua Lipa),” “Pressurelicious (feat. Future)” and “Plan B.” Rico Nasty, Latto, Jhené Aiko Pooh Shiesty, Key Glock, and more will appear as featured artists on the 18-track record.

“I want to take you through so many different emotions,” Megan previously told Rolling Stone of the new music. “At first you was twerking, now you might be crying. I just always want people to remember, ‘Yes, Megan Thee Stallion, she was great, she was a rapper. She was one of the best rappers, the coldest.’”

Megan Thee Stallion - Traumazine [Official Trailer]

Traumazine follows last year’s fall release, Something For The Hotties. As her fourth studio album, Traumazine also marks the potential end of the rapper’s ongoing battle with the record label 1501 Entertainment.

“Y’all know I always hav e problems with dropping my music under this label, all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful,” Megan wrote in a tweet. “Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the bullshit WE ALMOST OUT LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP.”

That’s right, Traumazine will drop tomorrow, August 12.

Here’s the full tracklist for Traumazine:

1. “NDA”

2. “Ungrateful (feat. Key Glock)”

3. “Not Nice”

4. “Budget (feat. Latto)”

5. “Her”

6. “Gift & A Curse”

7. “Ms. Nasty”

8. “Who Me (feat. Pooh Shiesty)”

9. “Red Wine”

10. “Scary (feat. Rico Nasty)”

11. “Anxiety”

12. “Flip Flop”

13. “Consistency (feat. Jhené Aiko)”

14. “Star (feat. Lucky Daye)”

15. “Pressurelicious (feat. Future)”

16. “Plan B”

17. “Southside Royalty Freestyle (feat. Sauce Walka, Big Poke & Lil Keke)”

18. “Sweetest Pie (feat. Dua Lipa)”