[This post contains spoilers for the recent 13th Doctor finale “The Power Of The Doctor.”]



The BBC has announced that Millie Gibson will be joining Ncuti Gatwa in the TARDIS as the Doctor’s next companion. Though full details are being kept under wraps, the character is named Ruby Sunday, which sounds ready-made for some whimsical adventures across time and space.

“Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion,” Gibson says in a statement shared on the official Doctor Who site. “It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

The 18-year-old Gibson is already something of a British TV veteran, having been on the long-running soap opera Coronation Street since 2019. She’s also appeared in the Anna Friel-starring miniseries Butterfly.

“Millie just is the companion,” Gatwa adds. “She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!”

The beloved sci-fi property is getting a significant refresh, with showrunner Russell T. Davies coming back on board after previously departing in 2008. He’s bringing a hefty dose of nostalgia with him, as the 13th Doctor’s recent regeneration episode revealed Jodie Whittaker morphing into David Tennant, who previously starred as the 10th Doctor. Catherine Tate, who played Donna Noble, is also set to return. Yasmin Finney is set to appear as a character mysteriously named Rose Tyler. These throwbacks are part of three specials filmed to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who and will usher in Gatwa’s 15th Doctor at the end of 2023.