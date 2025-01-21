Mufasa is still king at the long weekend box office The Lion King prequel barely eked out a win over Keke Palmer and SZA buddy-comedy One of Them Days.

America may have a new leader, but the box office doesn’t. “Live-action” prequel Mufasa: The Lion King has spent the past five weeks sparring with Sonic The Hedgehog 3 for box office domination (with occasional interference from films like Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera), but the Disney film scored a clear victory over its competitor this past weekend. Mufasa retained his place atop Pride Rock with an additional $15.5 million, while Sonic fell all the way down to number four with $11 million. Even for someone as fast as the hedgehog, that’s a big margin to make up.

In a new twist to the race, Mufasa‘s biggest contender this past weekend was One Of Them Days, the Keke Palmer and SZA-led buddy comedy. Although it didn’t win outright, One Of Them Days still had a pretty solid four days. It actually looked like it was going to pull ahead for a minute, but had to settle for silver with a very respectable $14.2 million. That means the film has already earned back its entire $14 million budget in just one weekend. (And just in the US!)

In a surprise upset, it did beat Blumhouse and Universal’s Wolf Man, which came in significantly lower than expected with $12.5 million. That probably had something to do with the film’s C- CinemaScore, or perhaps it was its baffling marketing campaign. (Why would you tip your hand and reveal that the wolf looks like… that? Months in advance, no less!) Either way, $12.5 million is more of a whimper than a bark for the Leigh Whannell-directed monster film.

It’s good news for vampires and witches, on the other hand, as Nosferatu and Wicked hung on for their fourth and ninth weeks in the top 10, respectively. It seems more people than expected chose to succumb to the darkness than the full moon.

