In a pretty clear indication that there’s both not much interesting new stuff to see at the theaters and that the only thing that is guaranteed to make at least some money in this post-lockdowns era is a superhero movie, the Jared Leto-starring Morbius film is sitting in the number one spot at the American box office this weekend. Despite the reviews, and the fact that “nobody cares about Morbius” seems to have become a meme, the vaguely Spider-Man-adjacent film made $39 million at the box office, well ahead of second place’s The Lost City (which fell hard in its second week, dropping to $14 million for a total of $54 million).

The rest of the list is almost entirely boring, with RRR’s drop from third to sixth being the only real change from last week’s order (which was a lot like the previous week’s order, which was a lot like the previous week’s order). The Batman is still hanging on, making just over $10 million for a total of nearly $350 million after five weeks, but there’s a huge gap to Uncharted in fourth place, which only made $3.6 million.

Anime movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is still hanging on, making $1.9 this week for a respectable three-week total of nearly $30 million. Spider-Man: No Way Home is still making money, even though nobody asked it to, and it just barely beat out Dog this week. Finally, in the “barely cracked $1 million” club, we have X and multiversal romp Everything Everywhere All At Once, with the latter making a ton of money relative to the number of theaters it’s playing in (38, after opening in only 10 last week). Its total was only $1.01 million, but that’s more than a 100 percent increase from last week!

Here’s the list again in a more straightforward list format. The full list is also at Box Office Mojo.