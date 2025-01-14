The most anticipated albums of 2025

The Barcelona music festival Primavera Sound is responsible for getting our hopes up about a new LCD Soundsystem album in 2025, hopes which frontman James Murphy tempered—but didn’t completely dash—soon after. The timeline goes like this: On October 22, 2024, Anu Ambasna premiered a new LCD Soundsystem song called “X-Ray Eyes” on her NTS radio show Soup To Nuts. It was a surprise drop with no official announcement from the band (classic LCD Soundsystem). Then, Primavera Sound sent out a press release announcing the festival’s 2025 lineup, which features LCD Soundsystem, that included this exciting tidbit: “The influential band led by James Murphy will come back to the festival (and with a new album!) to make it clear that, although they are an inherent part of our best memories, their time is always now.” Given the low-key premiere of “X-Ray Eyes,” it wasn’t especially surprising that this would be how the band chose to announce their new album, too. Except, this time, Primavera got a little ahead of themselves, and Murphy finally clarified what was going on in a Facebook post on November 1. “so [sic] there’s a new lcd song now called x ray eyes,” he wrote. “it’s the first single of what’s shaping up to be a new album. don’t ask me when that is, because we’re still working on it. but it feels very good to be putting out new music.” It might be a while before we hear a whole new album, but official confirmation that the band is working on new material is still great news.