Theaters are spending a ton to turn movie-going into a Dave & Busters trip The eight biggest movie chains are all investing in a better theatrical experience, which apparently includes ziplining

With cinema facing down some serious existential threats following the advent of streaming and further damage inflicted by the pandemic and strikes, the industry is considering how the theatrical experience might evolve to meet the moment. One solution is to simply improve the theatrical experience, with cleaner facilities and upgraded technology. Another solution is to make movie theaters more like Dave & Busters. There are no bad ideas in brainstorming!

This comes from Variety, which reports that the eight biggest theater chains in the U.S. and Canada (AMC Entertainment Inc., Regal Cinemas, Cinemark USA, Inc., Cineplex, Marcus Theatres Corp., B&B Theatres, Harkins Theatres, and Santikos Entertainment) are investing more than $2.2 billion to modernize and upgrade more than 21,000 screens over the next three years. Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), tells the outlet that the upgrades are focused on cleanliness, comfort, and quality. Specifically, expected improvements include “laser projection technology, immersive sound systems, more comfortable seating, state-of-the-art air conditioning, lighting, signage and carpeting.”

Some of the money, however, will reportedly go towards upgrading multiplexes into all-out entertainment complexes. Some theaters are looking to add “pickleball courts, ziplines, arcades, bowling alleys and more attractions” in addition to introducing more dining and beverage options. (B&B Theatres has already introduced pickleball and bowling at some locations.) Amid a lack of so-called “third places,” it makes sense that theaters see an opening to become a one-stop shop for fun activities. Just hope your theater isn’t next to the pickleball court thud-thud-thudding throughout your screening of The Brutalist.

“Today’s consumers rightly demand the best possible experience when they visit our theaters. Operating a theater today is a capital-intensive operation,” NATO Executive Board Chair and CEO of B&B Theatres, Bob Bagby, told Variety. “This investment of resources is the next step in our industry’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that going to the theater remains a unique and special experience for generations to come.”