Mystery Science Theater 3000 is still going strong. After 13 seasons, more than 200 episodes, one movie, and a couple of multi-million dollar Kickstarter campaigns , Jonah, Emily, Tom Servo, and Cr-o-o-o-w are returning to a TV network near you, and one that many have. Pluto TV welcomes the Satellite of Love with open arms on the streamer’s new MST3K channel. Pluto has long held the “how is this streaming service legal and what kind of data are they stealing from me” title, successfully fending off fellow impossible-to-believe streamer Tubi, a nd this latest coup is no exception.



It’s not just classic episodes of Mystery Science Theater, either. The show’s 13th season premiered on the show’s homepage for Kickstarter patrons last May, and that’s heading to Pluto, too, marking the first time these episodes have been available outside the Gizmoplex. And as if channel surfing your way over to Pluto and finding Manos: The Hands Of Fate waiting for you wasn’t enough, the show’s entire library is now on Pluto too. So again , after years of not being able to find these episodes, we’re back to wondering how Pluto pulls stuff like this off.

MST3K: Season 13 Official Trailer – Featuring The Gizmoplex – Begins May 6!

When we last heard from the Satellite, they had successfully funded $6.5 million on Kickstarter, which went into the production of a 13-episode thirteenth season. That’s even more money than they crowd-funded in 2015 when the Gizmoplex raised $5.76 million. Unfortunately, those 14 episodes ended up on Netflix and are seemingly missing from Pluto’s on-demand offerings . Nevertheless, the move to Pluto TV switches the movie light on for anyone looking for bad movies and puppets that make fun of them. To quote Tom Bodett, they’ll leave the light on for you.

