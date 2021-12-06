The Mystery Science Theater 3000 fans who enjoyed last week’s annual Turkey Day celebration are also getting a last-minute Hanukkah present . MST3K will return to its previously scheduled programming of funny-looking robots making fun of cheapo B-movies on March 4, 2022.

Advertisement

Announced via the Gizmoplex Kickstarter, Mystery Science Theater 3000’s 13th season will force 13 dreadful movies upon returning hosts and bots Jonah Heston (Jonah Rey), Tom Servo (voiced by Baron Vaughn), and Cro-o-o-o-o-w (voiced by Hampton Yount). Such titles as Munchie and Beyond Atlantis and The Bubble will become visual torture for the crew and wholesome entertainment for viewers . The complete list of titles is :

Santo in the Treasure of Dracula



Robot Wars



Beyond Atlantis



Munchie



Dr. Mordrid



Demon Squad



Gamera vs. Jiger



Batwoman



The Million Eyes of Sumuru



The Shape of Things to Come



The Mask 3D



The Bubble



The Christmas Dragon

Joel Hodgson, creator and former host of MST3K, moved operations to their platform known as the Gizmoplex, the group’s online hub. Last May, the “Let’s Make More MST3K & Build The Gizmoplex” Kickstarter campaign raised more than $6.5 million—nearly a million dollars more than they made in 2015 for the Netflix season.

The Gizmoplex, as Hodgson put it in an interview with A.V. Club, is an online movie theater run by The Mads (played by a returning Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt). In addition to the new season , the Gizmoplex promises special events, classic episodes, and interactive components.

“It reminds me a little bit of SCTV where The Mads are falling all over each other, trying to do new things in the Gizmoplex in the hopes of making more money,” Hodgson said of the platform’s role within the universe of the show. “[SCTV] did that so well where, behind the scenes, they’d be planning something and then you’d see it realized on the show, and that was always so fun.”