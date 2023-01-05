We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Hot on the heels of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arriving on Netflix, another hilarious Rian Johnson whodunnit is on its way—this time, as a series on Peacock. Following a first look at Poker Face last fall, the streamer has shared a full trailer for the Natasha Lyonne vehicle. (She is buddies with Benoit Blanc, after all.)



The Russian Doll actor stars as Charlie Cale, a woman whose uncanny ability to detect lying lands her in hot water. Pursued by bad guys played by Ron Perlman and Benjamin Bratt, she’s forced to go into hiding and hit the road. Of course, going off the grid doesn’t last for long when a whole bunch of murders start happening everywhere Charlie goes.

“I have been kind of a death magnet,” she says.

Poker Face | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

The Columbo-inspired series follows Charlie as she dodges the “wolves on [her] fender” and uses her unique power to solve mysteries along the way. Following a case of the week format, it looks like her vintage Plymouth Barracuda will be making stops at a race car track, retirement home, dinner theater, and a roadhouse bar where Chloë Sevigny is a singer, amongst other hijinks-friendly locations.

Poker Face will also feature appearances from writer/director Johnson’s previous collaborators Adrien Brody and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Other guest stars include Cherry Jones, Hong Chau, Rhea Perlman, David Castañeda, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Judith Light, Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery, Nick Nolte, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Megan Suri, Charles Melton, Clea DuVall, Brandon Micheal Hall, Luis Guzmán, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Poker Face premieres on Peacock on January 26. The first four of the 10 hour-long episodes will be available immediately, followed by weekly installments.