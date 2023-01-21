NCIS: Los Angeles slacking off and calling it quits after a measly 14 seasons

In a shocking display of laziness—of the sort it certainly didn’t learn from its parent series, now into its 20th season and counting—CBS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles is calling it quits after a mere 14 seasons on the air. Spin-offs these days, really, we don’t even know what to do with them.

This is per TV Line, reporting that the show’s current 14th season will be its last, bringing its saga of Los Angeles-based naval crime to a close. (Just imagine: Before this franchise , we never knew how crime-filled the water could be!) The series stars Chris O’Donnell, plus Daniela Ruah, LL Cool J, Eric Christian Olsen, Madalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRa ney, who as their commanding officer—a sort of “major” “ dad,” if you will—commands his tireless... troops?… to stop all crimes that occur on or near Poseidon’s domain in the city of angels. (Other past cast members include Nia Long and the late Miguel Ferrer.)

To be fair to the listless slackers of NCIS: Los Angeles, they do go out as the longest-running of the NCIS spin-offs, with the series currently clocking in at 313 episodes. (For more, please consult The NCIS Math Sidebar, below.) That puts it way out ahead of Scott Bakula’s NCIS: New Orleans, which tapped out at 7 seasons in 2021, and NCIS: Hawai’i, which is currently airing its second season.

And now, The NCIS Math Sidebar, where we ask: How much NCIS is there, total? The answer, across the main series and all three extent spinoffs, turns out to be 947 episodes, or if we’re accounting for commercial breaks—as we must!—just about 12 hours short of 40 straight days and nights . Just imagine Jesus, wandering in the desert for all that time, with nothing to comfort him but the siren call of naval crimes.

Note: The NCIS Math Sidebar refuses to incorporate JAG into its calculations, despite all these shows technically being spin-offs of that one . Nobody’s paying us enough to do JAG Math.

Advertisement

NCIS: Los Angeles will wrap up its run on May 14.