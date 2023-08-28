Neill Blomkamp is not a man of many words—at least when it comes to his past projects. The Gran Turismo director made this fact abundantly clear in a bizarrely contentious interview with Uproxx, in which the director completely stone-walled the interviewer whenever he deigned to mention anything other than Gran Turismo.

While not quite so extreme, the director recently took a similar approach to talking about his long-rumored District 9 sequel, District 10. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Blomkamp clammed up when the conversation moved away from his 2023 racing film.

In response to a question about whether the potential sequel would be produced by Sony, which he also worked with on Gran Turismo and District 9, Blomkamp responded, “Yeah, they would be tied to it.” He continued: “I don’t know if it’s getting made or not. I don’t know if I even want to make that right now, but at some point down the line, it’ll probably get made.”

“I just think the response to Gran Turismo bodes well for District 10’s chances,” the interviewer pressed, which is a bit of a spin job. While the film is currently doing decently well at the box office, reviews have been mixed at best. (In his “C” review for The A.V. Club, Eric Francisco called the film “too unconfident, too distracted, too rote, and simply too short on gas to earn a place on the winner’s podium.”)



Whether Blomkamp saw through this tactic or simply wanted to move on is unclear. Either way, all he said was, “Yeah, that makes sense.”

None of this is great news for fans of the original alien film, which rocked both the box office and awards season upon its release in 2009. While Blomkamp teased that a screenplay for District 10 from original collaborators Sharlto Copley and Terri Tatchell was “coming” in a since-deleted t weet from 2021, not much has been said about the film from any party since. The only concrete detail we really know is that the script was inspired by “a topic in American history,” which is... not that much at all.