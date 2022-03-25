The Ultimatum hasn’t premiered on Netflix yet, but it’s already been renewed for a second season—a season that will feature all-queer participants and a mostly female cast, per Variety. The show, hosted by Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, is one of Netflix’s wildest reality shows yet, so this should fill the void for those who are still waiting on another queer season of MTV’s excellently messy Are You The One?



Advertisement

In The Ultimatum, an ultimatum is issued by one-half of a couple who wants to get married to the partner who is still on the fence about the permanent commitment. As part of the show, six couples separate from their partners temporarily, and choose one person from one of the other couples to spend three weeks with and have a “trial marriage.” This involves sharing an apartment, and meeting their new “partner’s” friends and family.

Then, after those three weeks, they’ll spend another three weeks living with their original partner. After the process, they have to decide whether to stay with the person they arrived with and get married, start dating the person they had the “test marriage” with, or leave single.

The Ultimatum premieres with eight episodes on April 6, and the two-episode finale arrives on April 13.

Netflix also announced that Love Is Blind was renewed for a fourth and fifth season. The third season—filmed in Dallas, Texas—will premiere later this year. There will also be new episodes of the spin-off show, Love Is Blind: After The Altar, following the second season’s cast. Variety also reports that there’s an untitled series in the works that brings in singles from Netflix’s hit reality shows like Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle, and Selling Tampa where they get a chance to find love with each other.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $90 Samsung 32” M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor and Streaming TV The monitor for every side of life.

Get work done without a PC, with the installed Microsoft Office 365, or by remote access to your office computer. Then switch to pure entertainment with the on-board one-stop entertainment system. Buy for $300 at Samsung

It was also confirmed there will be two more seasons of Indian Matchmaking, and a new series from the same producers called Jewish Matchmaking. Netflix is also making a US version of its Australian series Love On The Spectrum, about autistic people trying to find love.