Just when we thought the concept of having fun on Twitter was gone forever, meme-able movie trailers returned to unite the world once more. First, there was M3GAN and her little dancey dance and now there’s Gonker the dog–and his ridiculous name. Gonker! Gonker. No moniker has captured the internet’s imagination quite this much since Zendaya was Meechee.

Not only has Gonker already won by being named Gonker, but he also actually makes it to the end of Netflix’s upcoming Dog Gone–a truly astounding feat for any dog in a movie. (And one that, of course, sent the internet into a murderous rage.) But Gonker doesn’t care about the haters. All Gonker cares about is which stick to fetch, running away from home, and according to Netflix’s description, “bring[ing] out the very best in every person.” Good for Gonker!

Dog Gone | Official Trailer | Rob Lowe, Johnny Berchtold, Kimberly Williams-Paisley | Netflix

While Gonker is the undisputed star of the film, Rob Lowe and Johnny Berchtold also appear as a father and son duo desperate to find the missing pup, who can only survive on his own for about two weeks without medication. Based on a true story (don’t worry— the real dog was also named Gonker), Dog Gone follows Lowe and Berchtold as they embark on a journey across the Appalachian Trail, inspire the world and each other on their quest, and enact at least five other classic dog movie tropes in the process.

It’s somewhat unclear from the trailer whether the movie actually takes itself seriously or is intended as a tongue-in-cheek send-up of the genre, but one thing that’s certain is it will feature a bunch of humans shouting the name “Gonker” over and over. Oh, and that Gonker is a very good boy.

Dog Gone premieres January 13 on Netflix.