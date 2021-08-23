Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, August 23. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Witcher: The Nightmare Of The Wolf (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): “Netflix’s new anime prequel Nightmare Of The Wolf takes place years before Geralt (Henry Cavill) became a witcher, focusing instead on his mentor Vesemir (who will make his live-action debut in season two of the Netflix show), and it does a good job selling the world of The Witcher beyond its best character. A lot of that is thanks to the characterization of Vesemir here, who is more of a dashing rogue or a Han Solo-type than Geralt, which lends Nightmare Of The Wolf a wilder, quippier energy than mainline Witcher stories.” Here is Sam Barsanti’s full review of the show, whose voice cast includes Theo James, Lara Pulver, Graham McTavish, and Mary McDonnell.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

The Unusual Suspects (Hulu, 12:01 a.m.): Hulu will exclusively debut this hit Australian dramedy from earlier this year. Starring Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’s Miranda Otto along with Aina Dumlao and Michelle Vergara Moore, The Unusual Suspects is a heist series. It follows women from different walks of life who come together after the elaborate heist of a $16 million necklace belonging to a self-made businesswoman. The police investigation exposes cracks in Eastern Sydney’s sparkling façade and provides an insight into the immigrant experience in the region.

Born For Business (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.): This 10-episode docuseries follows the lives of four entrepreneurs with disabilities: Lexi Zanghi of Always Reason, Collette Divitto of Collettey’s Cookies, Chris Triebes of The Congregation Presents, and Qiana Allen of Culture’s Closet. Each episode is about how the entrepreneurs, who are on the brink of success, navigate the challenges of being a small business owner amidst the pandemic.