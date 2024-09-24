10 books you should read in October

Release date: October 1

Publisher: Bloomsbury

It’s no exaggeration to say that Alan Moore is responsible for some of the most influential and seminal works of graphic fiction ever published. How else would you describe the creator of Watchmen, V For Vendetta, From Hell, The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, The Killing Joke, and so many more? In 2022, Moore announced that he was done with comics, but he didn’t stop writing. In fact, fans have quite a few Alan Moore stories to look forward to—they just won’t come with pictures. The Great When is the first installment in what will be a five-book series called Long London. It centers on Dennis Knuckleyard, a bookstore clerk in post-World War II London who happens upon a book that shouldn’t exist. His discovery leads to an adventure through a parallel London located in a realm called the Great When, where magic is real and concepts like Crime and Poetry exist as living beings. Evoking the Shades Of Magic series and Moore’s own work set in alternate timelines, it’s proof that the legendary author can conjure up a riveting narrative in any medium.