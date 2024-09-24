10 books you should read in October
Grab something pumpkin-spice flavored to sip by the fire while you enjoy some seasonal proseImage: The Book Of Witching (Berkley), Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Iron Maiden Bible (Schiffer Publishing), The Bog Wife (Counterpoint)
As if your TBR pile isn’t tall enough already, It’s time to take a look at more new book releases coming out in October. If you’re into witches, ghosts, and fantastical creatures, there are some great options here, plus a few down-to-earth nonfiction titles.
Release date: October 1
Publisher: Counterpoint
You’ve heard of cottagecore and faeriecore, but are you ready to embrace bogcore? If not, Kay Chronister’s new tale of familial sacrifice and obligation will thoroughly immerse you in the vibe. In this atmospheric Appalachian gothic novel, the Haddesley siblings of West Virginia must unearth long-buried secrets to carve out a future when the supernatural bargain entwining their fate with their ancestral land is suddenly ruptured. Each of the five children and their father set off on their own paths toward an uncertain future, while remaining tied to their decrepit ancestral home. Described as Succession meets Mexican Gothic, this haunting novel is the perfect way to kick off the spooky season.
Release date: October 1
Publisher: Bloomsbury
It’s no exaggeration to say that Alan Moore is responsible for some of the most influential and seminal works of graphic fiction ever published. How else would you describe the creator of Watchmen, V For Vendetta, From Hell, The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, The Killing Joke, and so many more? In 2022, Moore announced that he was done with comics, but he didn’t stop writing. In fact, fans have quite a few Alan Moore stories to look forward to—they just won’t come with pictures. The Great When is the first installment in what will be a five-book series called Long London. It centers on Dennis Knuckleyard, a bookstore clerk in post-World War II London who happens upon a book that shouldn’t exist. His discovery leads to an adventure through a parallel London located in a realm called the Great When, where magic is real and concepts like Crime and Poetry exist as living beings. Evoking the Shades Of Magic series and Moore’s own work set in alternate timelines, it’s proof that the legendary author can conjure up a riveting narrative in any medium.
Release date: October 1
Publisher: HarperCollins
National Public Radio presents this collection of archival interviews, essays, photographs, and illustrations drawn from its acclaimed series Turning The Tables. With more than 50 years of NPR coverage to pull from, and some original pieces commissioned just for the book, How Women Made Music is a comprehensive overview of the contributions women have made to the recording industry since its inception. It also features performers like Joan Baez, Dolly Parton, Patti Smith, Nina Simone, and, yes, Taylor Swift, talking about their music, their careers, and their personal philosophies in their own words. It’s a great addition to the library of anyone interested in how artists think and work. There’s even a supplemental Spotify playlist to go along with it.
Release date: October 1
Publisher: Chronicle Prism
Continuing with our seasonal theme, this book is a visual memoir featuring a vast and macabre collection of strange artifacts assembled by Ryan Matthew Cohn, whom you may know from the Discovery TV show Oddities, and his wife Regina Rossi. This real-life Gomez & Morticia Addams, who founded the Oddities Flea Market, explore a world of eccentric art and even more eccentric characters, as they share their favorite pieces and the wild stories behind them. Meet a taxidermied monkey named Mr. Peepers, marvel at a Tibetan kapala skull decorated with bits of coral, come face-to-face with a pair of possibly haunted ventriloquist dummies, and tour art dealer Richard Harris’ memento mori collection, including the actual witch’s door that gives the book its title.
Release date: October 8
Publisher: Berkley
Glasgow-based poet and novelist C.J. Cooke (A Haunting In The Arctic, The Lighthouse Witches), sets her latest book in Scotland’s remote Orkney Islands, where a series of brutal witch trials and executions took place during the 16th century. That historic tragedy provides a backdrop for a modern-day story of a mother rushes to her daughter’s bedside after a disastrous hiking accident leaves her in a coma. As the story unfolds in parallel past and present narratives, the mystery of what happened on that trip and the origins of centuries-old witch’s curse are revealed. Richly observed and full of well-researched details, The Book Of Witching makes for a potent brew of horror, fantasy, mystery, and historical fiction.
Release date: October 8
Publisher: Grand Central Publishing
As it turns out, the turbulent history of game developer Blizzard Entertainment is just as absorbing as any of the AAA titles it has produced. In his new book Play Nice, journalist, author, and video game industry expert Jason Schreier takes the reader through three decades of incredible highs and appalling lows that let you in on what was going on behind the scenes while gamers were voraciously consuming blockbusters like StarCraft, Diablo, and World Of Warcraft. Based on interviews with more than 300 current and former employees, the book offers an insider’s look at what it’s like to work for a company that demands everything from creatives and gives little back, not even protection from offensive conduct like sexual harassment and discrimination. It’s a story that’s unfortunately all too common now, in the entertainment industry and beyond.
Release date: October 15
Publisher: Ace
When it comes to romance novels, there’s an audience for every kind of love story, even if it involves intimate relations with a minotaur. Yes, that is a thing, and it’s actually pretty popular within the monster-romance subgenre. Author Ruby Dixon (Ice Planet Barbarians) also throws in a marriage of convenience between two strong main characters, class differences, and some steamy consensual smut—all the components for a fun and juicy romantasy. The book is bound to hit a bullseye (ahem) with its target audience, but may also be appealing to monster-curious newbies looking for a hot, effortless read. We know you’re not supposed to judge a book by its cover, but just look at it! The limited first edition has a special jacket, four-color illustrated end papers, and blue page edges with botanical and astrological designs, plus it comes in a pretty foil-stamped case.
Release date: October 15
Publisher: Gallery Books
Dorothy Parker will always be closely linked to New York City, where she lived and lunched with the other members of the illustrious Algonquin Round Table. But she also spent a good deal of time in Los Angeles (more than 30 years, on and off), where she contributed to a number of screenplays, including 1937’s A Star Is Born and Alfred Hitchcock’s Saboteur in 1942. In her new non-fiction biography, British author and researcher Gail Crowther focuses on that raucous period of Parker’s life, characterized by unrestrained hedonism and excess in every area of her life. Crowther doesn’t shy away from the ugly details like Parker’s alcoholism, troubled marriage, divorce, blacklisting, and unemployment, but the qualities that have made her a larger-than-life personality, like her wit and stalwart activism, also come through.
Release date: October 22
Publisher: MacMillan
When the Southern Reach trilogy was first published a decade ago, it was an instant sensation, celebrated in a front-page New York Times story before publication and hailed by Stephen King and many others. Despite all this, there was never full closure to the story of Area X for Jeff VanderMeer. There were a few mysteries that had gone unsolved, some key points of view never aired. Structured in three parts, each recounting a new expedition, Absolution is an ever-terrifying plunge into unique and fertile literary territory. There are some long-awaited answers here, to be sure, but also more questions, and profound new surprises. It is the final word on one of the most provocative and popular speculative fiction series of our time.
Release date: October 28
Publisher: Schiffer Publishing
With unparalleled access to band members, managers, and exclusive archives, music critic and journalist Martin Popoff provides an intimate look into the life and times of Iron Maiden, from their humble beginnings in the dingy clubs of East London to headlining arenas and festivals worldwide, the band’s story is one of resilience, creativity, and unrelenting dedication to the present day. Dive deep into their music, stage performances, and the iconic figure of Eddie, their undead mascot. Hallowed Be Thy Name explores the band’s conceptual depth, dissecting the themes of their songs, the inspirations behind their lyrics, and the influence they’ve had on countless artists and fans.