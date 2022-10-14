Andrew Dominik’s so-called Marilyn Monroe “biopic” Blonde has caused derision for its exploitation of the trauma endured by the Hollywood icon, as well as its anti-choice messaging and general badness. However, Dominik finds one devoted fan in musician Nick Cave, who shares that the controversial film is officially his favorite film— ever.

In a simple letter, shared on his newsletter site The Red Hand Files, Cave offers a plain answer to the question, “What is your favorite movie of all time?”

“Dear Sourav, Blonde. Love, Nick,” Cave writes, offering no further explanation on how the film could have possibly earned that title.

Advertisement

It’s a surprising answer from the Bad Seeds frontman, and maybe Sourav (like us) expected something a little... better, or at the least, interesting. It’s a compelling choice for many reasons, but mainly because Cave crafted the soundtrack for Blonde with Warren Ellis, and has been a longtime collaborator with Dominik.

As frequent collaborators, Cave and director Dominik previously worked together on the 2007 film The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford, as well as the music documentaries One More Time With Feeling (in which, Cave is a subject) and This Much I Know To Be True.

G/O Media may get a commission Top Deals at Best Buy Great deals happening right now

Sad that Prime Day is over? Don’t be! Best Buy is picking up the slack with a sales event of its own. From smart TVs to earbuds to laptops, there are plenty of opportunities to save. Shop at Best Buy Advertisement

“Working with Andrew Dominik is always a challenging, but ultimately mind-blowing experience,” Cave said earlier this year, per Rolling Stone. “Creating the score for this terrifying and complex reimagining of the Marilyn Monroe story was no different and, as always, it was a complete privilege to work with him. The darkest of films with a gorgeous spiritual score.”

If darkness is what you’re looking for Cave, you certainly found it with Blonde. But, it may be time to branch outside of the work made by your pal Dominik.