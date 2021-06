Few things are as scary as having a baby, except maybe actually raising that child. There are just so many places you can mess up. Nicole Beharie tackles both in her episode of Solos, the new David Weil-helmed anthology series on Amazon Prime Video. In the video above, we talk to the actress about fear and loathing in the motherhood space, as well as the realities of dropping a baby while snowbound alone in your own home.

All episodes of Solos are streaming now on Amazon Prime.