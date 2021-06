In Amazon Prime Video’s new series Solos, Fresh Off The Boat and Crazy Rich Asians actor Constance Wu plays Jenny, a woman who, clad in an angel costume, is sobering up solo in some sort of limbo-like waiting room. To find out what that room is and how Jenny got there, you’ll have to watch the episode, but in the meantime you can check out our interview with Wu above, in which we talk emotion, tears, and the scariest thing about parenting.

