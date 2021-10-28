From the glimmering, romantic streets of Paris to the cold, accusatory courtroom, one married couple’s life is turned upside down when two bodies are discovered in their backyard. Academy Award winner Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star in the limited series, Landscapers, a “unique love story” from HBO.

Inspired by real events, Landscapers follows Chris and Susan Edwards, a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.

Deadline further describes the miniseries: “As the investigation moves forward, inspired by Susan’s obsession with old Westerns and classic cinema, the fantasists cast themselves as Hollywood heroes in narratives of their own invention. Powered by Susan’s extraordinary imagination, Susan and Chris’s fantasy world provides a much-needed sanctuary from real-world horrors and their own clawing guilt but also threatens to undo them completely.”

The series is based on the real 1998 murders of Patricia Wycherley, 63, and her 85-year-old husband William. The full story of their murders is full of twists and turns which span over the 15 years before their bodies were found (Go ahead and read if you really want everything to be spoiled).



According to Harper’s Bazaar, the series is built from “extensive research, hours of interviews, and direct access to the accused, who have always claimed their innocence.”

Will Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Flowers) directs the “exploration of love and fantasy,” which is created and written by debut screenwriter Ed Sinclair (who happens to be the husband of Colman). The full cast includes Kate O’ Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu, and Daniel Rigby.

Upon the series’ announcement, Thewlis said, “This is without doubt the very finest project I have worked on for many years.”

“Everything about Landscapers is magical, there is nothing like it, and I’m impatient to get to work so that its brilliance can be shared with the rest of the world.”

The first episode of Landscapers debuts Monday, December 6 at 9:00 ET. The three following episodes will air on a weekly basis.