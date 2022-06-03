The usual ways to get free drinks for the night include playing live music, performing stand-up comedy, or, the trickiest option by far, being really good-looking. For anyone hoping to spot other cost-saving measures, however, we’ve learned of a novel new approach: Removing opossums from the bar by hand to the astonishment of everyone nearby.



Sara Fulton demonstrated the viability of this last method during a night out at Temkin’s Bar in Greenpoint, Brooklyn last week. Talking to NBC New York, Fulton says she was “hanging out with my friend outside the bar, the door was open, and then all of a sudden we see this critter run in and we looked at each other, and we just were like, ‘Was that a dog? Is that a rat?’”

Thinking that the critter in question “was too big to be a rat,” Fulton realized the furry patron she spotted was actually an opossum. What happened next was captured on video. Fulton, who grew up in Alaska and isn’t scared of rat-faced wildlife, walked over to where the creature was trying to get a booth inside the bar, grabbed it by the scruff of the neck, and took it outside.



Everyone around her cheers and gasps at the sight of the wriggling opossum, but Fulton is completely cool in her role as marsupial bouncer. Once she’s put it down on the sidewalk, she pats her hands together and someone yells, “Yeaaahh!”

While bartender Rachel Bessemer says “everybody just lost their minds” at the opossum, Fulton told NBC New York that she wasn’t worried because she’s “from Alaska and I used to go camping with black bears hanging out at my campsite.”

“I think it was just instinctual,” she continues. “I just like went up to [the opossum] and I was like, ‘hey I know you’re afraid’ ... and I was like ‘alright, I think I’m just gonna scruff you and take you out because that would be the least painful for you.’”

Once the opossum was ejected, Bessemer says, “everyone bought her so many rounds, it turned into a party afterward.”

Unfortunately, the opossum itself doesn’t seem to have been invited to partake in the celebration. No follow-up videos have shown the poor guy being set up with a patio table and thimble of IPA as an alternative to him getting the drink he was after when heading inside the bar.



[via Boing Boing]



