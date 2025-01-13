Oscar nominations delayed second time due to wildfires Nominations will now be announced January 23, with the voting period extended to this Friday.

The announcement of this year’s Oscar nominees has been postponed for a second time due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. The reveal of this year’s competitors will now be held virtually on January 23, per IndieWire. The voting period has also been pushed back; it will now end this Friday, January 17. Additionally, the Technical Awards have been pushed to February 18, while the annual nominees’ luncheon (where the dog from Anatomy Of A Fall captured hearts and minds last year) has been canceled altogether.

As we’ve seen twice now, these dates are still subject to change. The nominees were initially scheduled to be announced on the 17th, but the date was previously postponed two days when the fires broke out last week. “We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community. The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang wrote in a joint statement.

Part of the decision, they explained, came down to the “infrastructure and lodging needs of the region,” as hotel rooms have become an essential safe haven for residents displaced by the crisis. It would not help the city to suddenly have to host a slew of actors, directors, and members of the press flying in for a mere luncheon. (There will be no press in attendance at the nominee announcement either.)

“Our members always share how important it is for us to come together as a community, and we are determined to use this opportunity to celebrate our resilient and compassionate industry,” Kramer and Yang’s statement continued. “We also look forward to honoring our frontline workers who have aided with the fires, recognizing those impacted, and encouraging people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts. We will get through this together and bring a sense of healing to our global film community.”

As of this writing, the actual Oscar ceremony will still be held Sunday, March 2.