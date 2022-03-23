The Godfather is turning the big 5-0 this year. That’s a big deal. So big that Paramount took a break from green-lighting Yellowstone spin-offs to celebrate.



After releasing its new 4k restoration of the trilogy, Paramount is back with a limited series about the making of the movie. The Offer follows producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) and his struggle to make The Godfather, and it now has a trailer that, seeing as you’re already here, you can’t refuse.



Don’t get confused, now. The Offer isn’t Barry Levinson’s Godfather making-of movie, which stars Oscar Isaac as Francis Ford Coppola, Jake Gyllenhaal as Robert Evans, Elle Fanning as Ali McGraw, and Elisabeth Moss as Elenor Coppola. Instead, this is the one with Dan Folger as Coppola and Matthew Goode as Robert Evans.



The Offer has all the hallmarks of a modern prestige “limited series.” Funny hair, celebrity impersonations, and Giovanni Ribisi wearing so much makeup that he can’t close his mouth. It also has the all-too on-the-nose moments of Coppola explaining that this isn’t about gangsters arguing about sauce. It’s about family arguing about sauce.

The sauce talk stops there, though, as the trailer descends into studio lot machinations, run-ins with mobsters, and Miles Teller making it his God’s honest mission to get The Godfather made.



In addition to Teller, Goode, and Folger, The Offer stars Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.

The Offer premieres on April 28, when the first three episodes of the “limited series” hit Paramount+. After that, well, it’ll be up the heads at Paramount to decide whether or not there will be The Offer Part II.