Last year, Pavement ann ounced their first tour since reuniting in 2010, which kicks off at Primavera Sound in June 2022. And it turns out it’s not the only thing Pavement has in store for fans this year. After 13 years of waiting for the final installment in a catalog-spanning reissue series that began way back in 2002, Matador R ecords has announced that Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal arrives on April 8.

The 45-track set contains a remastered version of Pavement’s 1999 swan song , along with “B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, era-appropriate live recordings, and even the rough tracks from Pavement’s scrapped session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio,” per the press release.



The reissue will be released on both CD and vinyl, but while the CD version keeps the original sequencing, the four-LP vinyl set will “restore producer Nigel Godrich’s suggested sequence— which foregrounds the album’s headiest songs.”

Fans can finally hear 28 unreleased tracks in the reissue, too. To celebrate the news, you can hear one of those previously-unreleased tracks today: “Be The Hook.”



And in case you’re wondering why it took so long for Matador to finally release the reissue after fans badgered the label to do so for over a decade (and after the label had reissued every other studio album by Pavement on an every-other-year basis) , there’s a good explanation for it mentioned in the press release: “The truth is that we were just holding out for them to play some shows again.” Lucky for us, Pavement finally decided to tour this year, so let’s not think about what would’ve happened if they had decided to not play again.

Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal tracklist:

LP1 - Side A

1) Platform Blues

2) The Hexx

3) You Are a Light

4) Cream of Gold

5) Ann Don’t Cry

LP1 - Side B

1) Billie

2) Folk Jam

3) Major Leagues

4) Carrot Rope

5) Shagbag #

6) Speak, See, Remember

7) Spit On a Stranger

LP2 - Side C

1) The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade

2) Rooftop Gambler

3) Your Time to Change

4) Stub Your Toe

5) Major Leagues (Demo Version)

6) Decouvert de Soleil

LP2 - Side D

1) Carrot Rope (SM Demo) #

2) Folk Jam Moog (SM Demo) #

3) Billy (SM Demo) #

4) Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (SM Demo) #

5) You Are a Light (SM Demo) #

6) Cream of Gold Intro (Jessamine) #

7) Cream of Gold (SM Demo) #

LP3 - Side E

1) Spit On a Stranger (SM Demo) #

2) Folk Jam Guitar (SM Demo) #

3) You Are a Light (Echo Canyon) #

4) Ground Beefheart [Platform Blues] (Echo Canyon) #

5) Folk Jam (Echo Canyon) #

LP3 - Side F

1) Ann Don’t Cry (Echo Canyon) #

2) Jesus in Harlem [Cream of Gold] (Echo Canyon) #

3) The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade (Echo Canyon) #

4) Spit On a Stranger (Echo Canyon) #

5) Be the Hook #

LP4 - Side G

1) You Are a Light (Jackpot!) #

2) Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (RPM) #

3) Rooftop Gambler (Jessamine) #

4) For Sale! The Preston School of Industry (Jessamine) #

5) Frontwards (Live) #

LP4 - Side H

1) Platform Blues (Live) #

2) The Hexx (Live) #

3) You Are a Light (Live) #

4) Folk Jam (Live) #

5) Sinister Purpose (Live) #

#= previously unreleased

2xCD features 1999 album sequence