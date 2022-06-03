Peacock is apparently the place to be if you’re a comedian with an autobiographical project for sale. The streamer has acquired Kevin Hart’s new half-hour single- camera comedy, True To Size, in what Deadline reports was a “competitive situation.”

True To Size is based on Hart’s pre-comedy days as a sneaker salesman in a Philadelphia mall back in the ’90s. Per Deadline, the show “will follow 20-something Kevin after he stumbles into a new job selling sneakers at Sneaker World, and the family he makes out of its crew of b-team misfits who are all equally as lost on the path to ‘figuring out’ life in their 20s.”

The show is written, created, and produced by comedian and writer Dan Levy (who most recently served as co-executive producer on How I Met Your Father–not to be confused with Schitt’s Creek Dan Levy). Hart will serve as executive producer through his company Hartbeat Productions, alongside Doug Robinson and Sony Pictures Television.

Ever loyal to his Philly roots, Hart has helmed multiple projects set in his hometown. Most recently, he starred in the slightly less autobiographical series True Story alongside Wesley Snipes. In it, Hart played a famous comedian returning home to Philadelphia and reuniting with his brother (Snipes)—after which things take a turn towards thriller territory.

As it happens, Levy also has experience with Philadelphia-based autobiographical series. He spent six years as a writer and producer on The Goldbergs, a fictionalized version of showrunner Adam F. Goldberg’s childhood growing up in the suburbs of that city.

Hot as the competition for True To Size might have been, Hart clearly has a solid relationship with Peacock. The streamer hosts his interview series Hart To Heart, and recruited the comic to provide commentary for the 2021 Olympics and host a New Year’s special alongside Snoop Dogg. No wonder, then, that Peacock won the opportunity to share in Hart’s Brotherly Love. (Because Philadelphia, get it?)