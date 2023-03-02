Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Pedro Pascal remembers every little detail from working with Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Mother met father while working on the 1999 episode "The Freshman"

By
Gabrielle Sanchez
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Pedro Pascal
Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images), Jesse Grant (Getty Images)

It turns out Pedro Pascal remembers his short-lived days on Buffy The Vampire Slayer as if it was yesterday. In a new interview, The Mandalorian and The Last Of Us star took several moments to gush about working with Sarah Michelle Gellar back in 1999 after he was asked about her recent Instagram post featuring the two.

“Sarah Michelle Gellar posted about me?” Pascal asks. She did, in fact, post a still from their episode together with the caption, “When #Mother met #Father.”

Completely enamored by the shout-out, Pascal then glides past answering the question posed by the ET interviewer, instead bringing the conversation right back to the post made by Gellar. When asked what he remembers about his brief time on Buffy, he lovingly says, “Everything. Absolutely everything.”

He then goes into all the little details about shooting his Buffy scenes, including that Gellar brought him ice cream from her trailer during the night shoot on UCLA’s campus. He also mentions he missed the opening night of a play he was starring in so he could film the vampire series.

“I could go on and on and on. I could give you step-by-step, every detail,” he continues. “She was incredibly kind. She taught me how to use a sandbag to hit my mark—she was the best.”

Pascal only appeared in one episode of Buffy, as his character Eddie ultimately finds himself on the other end of Gellar’s stake in the fourth season premiere after he’s turned into a vampire by the big bad of the episode. He’s far from the only one on to meet the grisly fate on the show, but Eddie was a nice kid.

Pedro Pascal Reflects on ‘Buffy’ Days With ‘Incredibly Kind’ Sarah Michelle Gellar (Exclusive)
