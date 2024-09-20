They've killed the Pretty Little Liars again Max has killed off the Pretty Little Liars revival series after two seasons on the Warner Bros.-owned streamer

Liars will once again be required to be both grotesque and gargantuan, by law, as Max has officially ended the reign of the Pretty Little Liars once again. Per Variety, the streamer has canceled the revival of the Freeform teen mystery drama after two seasons, formally titled Original Sin and Summer School, which aired in 2022 and 2024, respectively. The revival series, which starred Bailee Madson, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, and several other prevaricators of short stature and conventional attractiveness, was actually the fourth installment in the franchise; the original Pretty Little Liars got two short-lived spin-offs back in the day, before going into dormancy in 2017.

Normally, given the timing of the news, we’d file this as another body on the ever-growing Friday Night TV Murder Pile, our ongoing cataloguing of shows that get killed off by studios on a Friday evening so that no one will notice the stink until Monday morning comes around. But part of Max’s move here actually flies in contravention of the basic premise of the FNTVMP: They genuinely acknowledged that the series was getting the axe via an apologetic statement, and expressed a further desire to continue working with series creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring. (Aguirre-Sacasa, holding on to a bit of that ol’ Riverdale heat, is still under a previous overall deal with Warner Bros., which might explain the cordiality.)

Here’s a Max spokesperson with a brief eulogy: