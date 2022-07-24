Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, July 24 to Thursday, July 28. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

Harley Quinn (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Harley Quinn Season 3 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Everything is (at least somewhat) right in the world again now that Harley Quinn is back after a two-year absence. The adult animated dark comedy moves to HBO Max for its third season to follow the adventures of DC supervillain Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) after she breaks up with the Joker (Alan Tudyk). The new episodes will explore Harley’s relationship with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) as they become Gotham’s new power couple while trying to be the best versions of themselves. The voice cast also includes Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Matt Oberg, J.B. Smoove, Jason Alexander, Christopher Meloni, and Deidrich Bader. Keep an eye out for The A.V. Club’s review as well as an interview with showrunners Patrick Schumaker and Justin Halpern.

Advertisement

The Resort (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



The Resort | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Created by Andy Siarra and Sam Esmail, The Resort is Peacock’s answer to the growing demand for The White Lotus-adjacent dramedies. Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti) travel to the Mayan Riviera for a milestone anniversary and to work on their marriage. There they stumble into a mystery about two American teens who went missing 15 years ago, and naturally they spend the whole time trying to solve the case. The A.V. Club’s review will be up later this week.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin | Official Trailer | HBO Max

No one ever thought this day would come, but here we are: Pretty Little Liars is getting yet another spin-off. The long-running Freeform drama franchise already includes Ravenswood, Pretty Dirty Secrets, and PLL: The Perfectionists. Each of those shows lasted just one season, but hey, maybe this series will be different. Original Sin will follow a new set of young adults who are tormented by a nefarious unknown identity who simply goes by A. It will premiere with three episodes, with the remaining seven airing weekly.

Advertisement

Hidden gems

We Met In Virtual Reality (HBO, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)



We Met In Virtual Reality | Official Trailer | HBO

Filmed entirely inside the world of virtual reality, this documentary follows an ASL teacher named Jenny who is dedicated to building a community for deaf and hard-of-hearing users with the help of VR. Through observational scenes captured in real-time, We Met In Virtual Reality reveals the growing power and intimacy of relationships formed in the virtual world.



Advertisement

The Most Hated Man On The Internet (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)



The Most Hated Man on the Internet | Official Trailer | Netflix

There are plenty of people who could answer to the description of the most hated man on the internet, but director Rob Miller effectively points us to Hunter Moore. His three-part docuseries, The Most Hated Man In America, chronicles a mother’s mission to bring down Moore’s terrible internet revenge-porn empire, IsAnyoneUp.com, after he posted nude pictures of her daughter online.

Advertisement

Keep Breathing (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Keep Breathing | Official Trailer | Netflix

If you’re feeling a Yellowjackets-shaped void right now, maybe Keep Breathing is for you. Martin Gero and Brendan Gall’s thriller centers on an attorney named Liv (Scream’s Melissa Barrera) whose small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, where she must fight against the odds to survive. Jeff Wilbusch, Austin Stowell, and Florencia Lozano also star in this six-part series.

Advertisement

More good stuff

Santa Evita (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Santa Evita | Official Trailer | Hulu

Based on Argentine author Tomás Eloy Martínez’s novel of the same name, Santa Evita tells the curious tale of Eva Perón’s embalmed body, which remained unburied for three years, awaiting construction of a monument in her honor that was never completed. Before her death Eva (Natalia Oreiro) became a powerful political figure as the wife of General Perón (Darío Grandinetti), and her wandering corpse haunted the country’s political arena for over two decades. All seven episodes of this limited series will drop on the same day.

Advertisement

Street Food: USA (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)



Street Food: USA | Official Trailer | Netflix

After exploring cuisines from various places in Asia and South America, Street Food returns with a focus on six North American locales: Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Miami, Portland, Oregon, and Oahu. The docuseries interviews the people who make these eats appealing and the many customers who enjoy them. It also digs into how the pandemic impacted the food industry.

Advertisement

Light And Magic (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)



Light & Magic | Official Trailer | Disney+

Get your Star Wars gear on for the six-part docuseries Light And Magic. Produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, the show offers unparalleled access to Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan as he takes viewers behind the scenes of Lucasfilm’s special visual effects, animation, and virtual-production divisions.

Advertisement

Can’t miss recaps

Westworld (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.)



Better Call Saul (AMC, Monday, 9 p.m.)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m.)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (Paramount+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Rehearsal (HBO, Friday, 11 p.m.)

Ending soon

Irma Vep (HBO, Monday, 9 p.m., season one finale)

Players (Paramount+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)

Arriving now

Rebelde (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m., season two premiere)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m., season three premiere)

Advertisement

Wellington Paranormal (The CW, Wednesday, 9 p.m., season four premiere)