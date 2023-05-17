On Tuesday night, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Markle’s mother Doria Ragland were involved in a car chase with paparazzi that a spokesperson for the Prince described as “near catastrophic.” The incident reportedly occurred in New York City after the couple attended the Ms Foundation for Women’s 50th anniversary event, where Markle was honored with a Woman of Vision Award. Deadline reports that the Duke, Duchess, and Ragland were not hospitalized, and are all now “doing OK.”

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the spokesperson for Prince Harry said in a statement to Reuters. “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.” The A.V. Club has reached out to representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.

Advertisement

The situation carries haunting similarities to the tragic crash that caused Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana’s death in Paris in 1997, which occurred while paparazzi were closely and aggressively following her vehicle. Per Deadline, last night’s two-hour-plus pursuit saw paparazzi “recklessly driving on sidewalks, running red lights, and going down one way streets among other violations.”

In the past, the Duke of Sussex—who is no stranger to intense media attention—has expressed concerns of “history repeating itself,” noting that Diana’s fatal crash—and the chase that precipitated it—occurred while she was in a budding relationship with a person of color, Dodi Fayed.

“My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t white and now look what’s happened,” Prince Harry said of the vicious paparazzi attention Markle has faced in his 2021 Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can’t See. “You want to talk about history repeating itself, they’re not going to stop until [Meghan] dies.”