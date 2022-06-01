June means Pride Month, and Pride Month means celebrating queer art and audiences—and god knows we could all use that right now. In the spirit of 2022 Pride, The A.V. Club has rounded up 22 unabashedly queer movies featuring unambiguously joyful stories and storytellers. Contrary to what prestige Hollywood dramas like Philadelphia or Brokeback Mountain might have us believe, the LGBTQ+ experience is precious, multifaceted, and fabulous. These films remind us of that fact, and they should be appreciated just as much as the serious stuff.



This list is by no means the definitive document of queer film—it’s merely a jubilee of movies that are both gay (as in LGBTQ+) and gay (as in happy!), presented chronologically to see how this little corner of the cinema world has evolved.