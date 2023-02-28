Top three things it takes two to do: tango, play tennis, and conduct troubling medical experiments. The first teaser for Prime Video’s new Dead Ringers adaptation is here, and even with only a single line of voiceover to work with, Rachel Weisz eerily commands the camera as both leads, twin OBGYN’s Elliott and Beverly Mantle. (Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Michael Chernus, Jennifer Ehle, and Emily Meade round out the cast.)

A modern reboot of David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller of the same name, Dead Ringers follows the Mantle twins— both doctors—as their blurry sense of boundaries extends from their own relationship into their respective professions. The Mantles care about women’s health and leaving behind antiquated practices in medicine. Unfortunately, that pairs dangerously with the twins’ not-so-sound sense of medical ethics and willingness to do whatever it takes to succeed.

Dead Ringers - Teaser | Prime Video

Set to an echoing version of Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass,” the simple teaser pans in on Weisz portraying both Mantle sisters sitting in a hospital waiting room: one is pregnant, and one is covered in blood. “Radicalism always begins with something small,” either Elliot or Beverly says in voiceover, while the duo watches over a baby in the NICU. (Seriously—not a single hospital supervisor clocked this strange pair long enough to schedule them on separate shifts?)

Emmy-nominated playwright and screenwriter Alice Birch—who has worked on Normal People, Succession, and The Wonder— created the series, as well as penned the script. Birch collaborated with an assortment of top-notch film and television directors, including Martha Marcy May Marlene’s Sean Durkin, Jennifer’s Body’s Karyn Kusama, P-Valley’s Karena Evans, and A Friend of the Family’s Lauren Wolkstein.

Dead Ringers begins streaming on Prime Video on April 21, 2023.