Photo : Valerie Macon / AFP ( Getty Images )

Britney Spears’ last studio album came out in 2016, and she also hasn’t toured for a few years. What’s a bereft Britney fan to do without new material from their fave pop icon? Well, if they live in or are planning to visit L.A. before April 26, they can indulge their Spears cravings with a 30,000-square-foot 10-room Britney Spears pop-up museum in an abandoned Kmart.

CNN reports that each room in the temporary cultural touchstone dubbed “The Zone” covers a different highlight from Spears’ career. Hence the high school setting from the “…Baby One More Time,” the spaceship from “Oops! I Did It Again” and the airplane from “Toxic,” where you can watch the video from your window or aisle seat.

The creative team behind this enterprise is not Spears herself but a production team headed by Jeff Delson, lead producer of The Zone and CEO of Black Sky Creative, along with Zone producer and chief creative officer Shannon Ramirez. Delson told CNN, “As fans, we wanted to created an experience that was an amazing snapshot of her career… We wanted to honor Britney and her music, so we spent a year and a half to two years developing, designing and conceptualizing what we wanted the space to be, with her blessing, of course.” The gift shop even features tour and video costumes from Spears’ personal collection.

Paying your devoted respects at this Britney shrine doesn’t come cheap: Most entrance fees range hover around the $60 range. Still, the immersive experience, including a giant makeshift snake inspired by Spears’ famous “I’m A Slave 4 U” 2001 VMA performance and a ball pit in the room devoted to her “Circus” period are undeniably intriguing. Each ticket also includes an RFID wristband “that will be used to deliver 6 free specially curated photo and video activations,” according to the Zone website—kind of like that picture of you screaming on the Matterhorn, but Britney Spears style. Hey, spring break is just around the corner… but you will need to hit L.A. before the pop-up museum closes on April 26.