The wheels have fallen off REO Speedwagon REO Speedwagon is breaking up but they promise to keep on loving you

They can’t fight this feeling anymore. Per the band’s website, REO Speedwagon is breaking up. The Speedwagon will be decommissioned effective January 1, 2025. Issues within the group began when bassist Bruce Hall took time off the road to undergo back surgery, a procedure he’s still rehabbing. Despite Hall’s desire to start touring again, the group came to a “consensus opinion that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect.” It was a decision “Bruce respected,” and he remains grateful to Matt Bissonette, who filled in for Hall over the summer tour. However, “the complex situation” created “irreconcilable differences” between bassist Hall and singer and guitarist Kevin Cronin.

“So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025,” the band writes. “Neal, Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever.” They really did say that they’re going to keep on loving you.

Formed in Chicago in 1966, REO Speedwagon has gone through over two dozen members over nearly 60 years but has been consistent since 1989. However, as age has begun to catch up with its members in recent years, some have hung up the banner. Founding member Neal Doughty retired from the group in 2023—though he remains an honorary member.

It was quite a run for REO Speedwagon, a band that released 16 albums across 11 presidents. The group has soldiered on for 57 years, selling over 40 million albums and landing two number-one singles. Roll with the changes, boys. We do believe it’s time for REO Speedwagon to fly.