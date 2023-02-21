Nobody ever thought it would happen… except for the few times in history when everyone involved danced around it… but The Rolling Stones and The Beatles seem to be working together on new music. Somebody call Don McLean and tell him to add a new verse to “American Pie” about the evil armies of Satan claiming his beloved troubadours! The Rolling Stones and the The Beatles are working together!

Or at least they probably are, we don’t know for sure. And making a totally new album, especially if you’re The Rolling Stones and you haven’t done it in nearly 20 years, is never going to be a totally straightforward, cut-and-dry process where you know exactly what’s going to come out on the other end when you’re done. BUT, that being said, Variety has heard from “multiple sources” that Beatles member Paul McCartney “has record bass parts” for an upcoming Stones album that is also set to feature Ringo Starr—who was also a member of The Beatles!

Variety repeatedly underlines the fact that nobody knows if the work done by McCartney and Starr will make the final cut or if they’ll be heard on the same song, but the album in question is at least “nearing the mixing phase” and, theoretically, shouldn’t be too far off. Assuming McCartney and Starr are on the final album, we’d guess that it will just be a fun behind the scenes thing and not a canonical crossover between the two groups, since Variety’s sources did just hear that McCartney was playing bass and not doing, you know, singing or songwriting or anything.

Another thing to listen for on this album, whenever it happens, is some posthumous music from drummer Charlie Watts—who died in 2021. Variety says that he at least recorded his drum parts for “a number of songs” before his death, which Keith Richards has also apparently confirmed separately.